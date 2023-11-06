Mizoram Assembly Elections: Polling to take place in 40 seats on Tuesday

Mizoram has 50,611 electors in the age group 18-19 who will be voting for the first time.

Polling in 40 assembly seats in Mizoram assembly elections is set to take place on Tuesday, November 7. More than 8.52 lakh voters will decide the fate of 174 candidates in Mizoram.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Mizoram, 8,52,088 voters including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters will exercise their franchise in 1276 polling stations. Mizoram has 50,611 electors in the age group 18-19 who will be voting for the first time.

There are 8490 senior citizens above the age of 80 in the state. To conduct free and fair elections in the state, around 50 companies of CAPF have been deployed in the state. The ECI has identified 30 polling stations in the state as critical polling stations. There are only 26 voters at 24 Thelep polling station under 34 no.

Thorang (ST) assembly constituency. On the other hand, a maximum of 1481 voters are at 24 Zemabawk VIII polling stations under 13 no. Aizawl East I (Gen) assembly constituency. The ECI data shows that there are 14924 voters in the Thorang assembly constituency which is the lowest voter constituency and the Tuichawng constituency is the biggest assembly constituency with 36,041 voters.

For the polling, the dispatching of polling personnel to their respective polling booths started on November 5. There are 181 Polling Stations in Lawngtlai District, of which 70 are within 36-Tuichawng AC, 69 Polling Stations in 37-Lawngtlai West, and 42 Polling Stations in 38-Lawngtlai East AC.

The Polling Officials for the remaining 95 Polling Stations are being dispatched today. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, out of 1276 polling stations across the state, 30 polling stations have been identified as critical. Nearly 5000 polling personnel will be engaged in the polling stations to conduct free and fair election. The third and final Randomization of Polling parties for the Legislative Assembly election was held on Sunday.

This randomization exercise is meant to promote free and fair election whereby polling parties for the 27 polling stations within South Tuipui Assembly Constituency were assigned their respective place of duty using computer software.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is fighting to retain power while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), BJP, and Congress will attempt to dethrone the incumbent government.

Mizoram is one of the five states undergoing assembly elections. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.