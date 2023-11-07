Headlines

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote, know why

Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Mizo identity, infrastructure key issues as BJP eyes ‘kingmaker’ role

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: First phase of polling for 20 seats begins

'Thoda apne pati ki izzat karle': Netizens slam Aishwarya Sharma for 'disrespecting' husband Neil Bhatt during fight

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote, know why

Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

This Indian rapper, known as 'king of rap', played villain in South films, was forced to leave India due to...

7 players with most ODI World Cup catches

Diabetes diet: Leaves that help improve blood sugar levels

8 health benefits of Ragi (Finger Millet)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

'Thoda apne pati ki izzat karle': Netizens slam Aishwarya Sharma for 'disrespecting' husband Neil Bhatt during fight

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan tears up recalling Dhirubhai Ambani offering help during bankruptcy, 'Iska bura waqt...'

HomeIndia

India

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote, know why

"Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meet," the CM said.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his vote in the Mizoram assembly elections since the electronic voting machine was not working.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) President went to cast his vote in the morning hours today at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.

"Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meet," the Chief Minister said speaking to ANI.

"In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. That is our hope. I believe that we will have a comfortable majority," he added.

"Even with the COVID in which there was a great problem all over the world, we fought more or less successfully against COVID. In the Covid period all over the wrold it was a fight for survival. Despite that, here in Mizoram we have done a lot of developmental work in social, in political and in the government side. Therefore, I believe that in order to continue the works that we have laid down we shall be able to form the Government," he said.

After getting out from the polling booth the Chief Minister said that there will not be a hung Assembly in Mizoram and his party will form the government.
"It will not be a hung Assembly. It will be an MNF government. I have full confidence in that." he said.

Zoramthanga said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not an alliance partner of the MNF though the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which the MNF is a part of, is at the Centre.

"BJP is not an alliance partner. NDA is there in the Centre. Here in the state, we don't have any alliance with BJP or any other party. So far they have not approached us, we have not approached them. We are only a partner of the NDA in the Centre, here in the state we support the NDA even on issue-based," he says.

Zoramthanga stands out as one of the most prominent figures in this election. Having previously won Aizawl East - I in the 2018 assembly elections, Zoramthanga is once again contesting from the same constituency.

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. The voting began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 3 p.m.

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. According to the CEO Mizoram, the total number of electors in Mizoram stands at 8,51,895. Out of which 4,12,969 are male, 4,38,925 are women and one a third gender person. There are a total of 4,973 service voters in Mizoram.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

‘Wish quantity solves for quality’: Ashneer Grover reacts to 12 judges on Shark Tank season 3

Meet IITian whose company owns IPL team worth Rs 8500 crore, close link with Virat Kohli; salary is...

India sends emergency relief to earthquake-hit Nepal, reaffirms PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

Myratna, 50 Yr Old Udaipur Jewellery Store, First to Offer a 360-Degree View of Vedic Gemstones Online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE