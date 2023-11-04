Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate in fray with assets worth Rs...

Headlines

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

Mukesh Ambani death threat: India's richest man receives two more threatening emails after Rs 400 crore demand

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

'Want to try what he's having': Wasim Akram slams Hasan Raza over 'India using different balls' remark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 13 seats to watch out for

The Most alluring snakes on Earth

7 best juices to keep your heart healthy

Bollywood stars who are BTS fans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

'Iski baraat nikalunga, band bajaunga': Arun's reply to Abhishek during fight leaves Bigg Boss 17 fans in splits

HomeIndia

India

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate in fray with assets worth Rs...

State President Andrew Lalrekima Pachuau of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the wealthiest candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party's state president, who is running for the seat in Aizawl North-3, has disclosed that he has assets of Rs 68.93 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In northeastern Mizoram, where voting is scheduled for November 7, the election atmosphere has heated up. 174 candidates will compete for 40 seats in the election, attempting to prove their ability to prevail. When it comes to these candidates' status, 112 of them are millionaires.

Who is the richest candidate?

State President Andrew Lalrekima Pachuau of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the wealthiest candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party's state president, who is running for the seat in Aizawl North-3, has disclosed that he has assets of Rs 68.93 crore.

Following him, R Vanfaltuanga, a Congress candidate running for the Serchhip seat, disclosed the largest net worth of approximately Rs 55.6 crore. The third position goes to HGinzalal, the Champhai North candidate for the Zoram People's Movement Party, whose declared assets total Rs 36.9 crore.

His income comes from business, as stated on his election certificate. With movable assets valued at Rs 1500, independent candidate Ramhlun-Edena from the Serchhip seat has the fewest assets. As per the report published by the news agency PTI, 64.4% of the candidates disclosed assets valued at one crore or more.

The Election Commission website contained an incorrect affidavit of assets valued at Rs 90.32 crore that was uploaded by BJP candidate JB Rualchingha from the Lawngtlai West seat. The party has since asked the elections department to rectify the error. Chief Minister of the state Zoramthanga has disclosed assets totaling Rs 5 crore.

With declared assets valued at ₹100 crore, MNF candidate Lalrinenga Sailo (Hachhek) was the wealthiest candidate in the 2018 assembly polls. Whereas, colleague Robert Romawia Royte (Aizawl East-II) came in second with assets valued at ₹44 crore. But this time, Sailo's assets have dropped dramatically to ₹26.24 crore, while Royte's have gone down to ₹32.24 crore.

Which female candidate is the wealthiest?

Meriam L. Hrangchal (Lunglei South), a candidate for Congress, has the most valuable assets out of the 16 women candidates, totaling 18.63 crore. With assets valued at ₹5 crore, MNF president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga is the wealthiest of the five political party leaders running for office. Lalduhoma, the ZPM's chief ministerial candidate running for the Serchhip seat, possesses assets valued at ₹4 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

'A pause means give...': US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

Aishwarya Rai gets overwhelmed as Aaradhya Bachchan praises her in first public speech, fans say ‘she speaks like...'

Diwali 2023: 5 must-visit Indian cities to experience the festival of lights

'It was a real...': How Satya Nadella reacted on being told he is new Microsoft CEO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE