Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate in fray with assets worth Rs...

In northeastern Mizoram, where voting is scheduled for November 7, the election atmosphere has heated up. 174 candidates will compete for 40 seats in the election, attempting to prove their ability to prevail. When it comes to these candidates' status, 112 of them are millionaires.

Who is the richest candidate?

State President Andrew Lalrekima Pachuau of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the wealthiest candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party's state president, who is running for the seat in Aizawl North-3, has disclosed that he has assets of Rs 68.93 crore.

Following him, R Vanfaltuanga, a Congress candidate running for the Serchhip seat, disclosed the largest net worth of approximately Rs 55.6 crore. The third position goes to HGinzalal, the Champhai North candidate for the Zoram People's Movement Party, whose declared assets total Rs 36.9 crore.

His income comes from business, as stated on his election certificate. With movable assets valued at Rs 1500, independent candidate Ramhlun-Edena from the Serchhip seat has the fewest assets. As per the report published by the news agency PTI, 64.4% of the candidates disclosed assets valued at one crore or more.

The Election Commission website contained an incorrect affidavit of assets valued at Rs 90.32 crore that was uploaded by BJP candidate JB Rualchingha from the Lawngtlai West seat. The party has since asked the elections department to rectify the error. Chief Minister of the state Zoramthanga has disclosed assets totaling Rs 5 crore.

With declared assets valued at ₹100 crore, MNF candidate Lalrinenga Sailo (Hachhek) was the wealthiest candidate in the 2018 assembly polls. Whereas, colleague Robert Romawia Royte (Aizawl East-II) came in second with assets valued at ₹44 crore. But this time, Sailo's assets have dropped dramatically to ₹26.24 crore, while Royte's have gone down to ₹32.24 crore.

Which female candidate is the wealthiest?

Meriam L. Hrangchal (Lunglei South), a candidate for Congress, has the most valuable assets out of the 16 women candidates, totaling 18.63 crore. With assets valued at ₹5 crore, MNF president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga is the wealthiest of the five political party leaders running for office. Lalduhoma, the ZPM's chief ministerial candidate running for the Serchhip seat, possesses assets valued at ₹4 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)