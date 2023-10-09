Headlines

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Check voting, counting, result dates, other details

The Election Commission has announced the dates for five polling states, including Mizoram, and the voting and result dates for the same have been announced.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

The Election Commission conducted a press conference to announce the dates for the counting and results for five states, including the Mizoram assembly elections 2023. Apart from Mizoram, the dates have been announced for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

The voting in the Mizoram elections 2023 will take place on November 7, and the results for the same will be announced on December 3, 2023. The EC announced that the counting of the votes for all five poll-bound states will be conducted on December 3.

Nearly 16 crore voters will be eligible to vote during the five assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the last set of assembly elections ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said these five states will have 1.77 lakh polling stations. Of these, 1.01 lakh stations will have webcasting facilities.

Mizoram elections 2023: Poll schedule, important dates

  • Voting date – November 7, 2023
  • Counting of votes/Results dates – December 3, 2023
  • Number of seats – 40
  • Number of eligible voters – 8.3 lakh

Mizoram has a 40-seat assembly, out of which 26 seats were won by the ruling party Mizo National Front. Congress secured 5 seats and BJP managed to bag just a single seat. The current chief minister of Mizoram is Zoramthanga.

According to the announcement made by the EC, more than 8000 polling stations across the five states will be managed by women. Polls in the five states will have 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, the Election Commission said. There are 60.2 lakh first-time voters.

(With inputs from agencies)

