Mithun Chakraborty's claim that 38 Bengal MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP triggers sharp TMC attack

Headlines

Free electricity, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Viral video: Woman's hot belly dance in stunning green attire to 'Mashallah' song burns internet

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

'He is not as consistent as Babar Azam': Pakistan World Cup winner makes huge claim on Virat Kohli

Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Free electricity, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Viral video: Woman's hot belly dance in stunning green attire to 'Mashallah' song burns internet

10 Rare black animals that radiate beauty, see pics

Bollywood stars who own Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs 4 crore

10 most fat-burning fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

HomeIndia

India

Mithun Chakraborty's claim that 38 Bengal MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP triggers sharp TMC attack

Since the TMC victory, the West Bengal unit of the BJP appears to be fragmented with reports of rifts emerging frequently.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has claimed that the BJP is in touch with 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs and they have "very good relations" with the opposition party. At a press conference in Kolkata, he also said that 21 out of the 38 MLAs are in direct contact with the BJP.

"Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us)," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Before the West Bengal Assembly elections last year, a number of Trinamool leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress. However, after Mamata Banerjee's TMC stormed back to power with a thumping mandate, several of the turncoats apologized and returned to the Trinamool.

Since the TMC victory, the West Bengal unit of the BJP appears to be fragmented with reports of rifts emerging frequently. Currently, Sukanta Majumdar is looking after the party's affairs in Bengal.

Mithun Chakraborty has had a bitter-sweet equation with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. He was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member by the Trinamool Congress in 2014. The actor, however, quit two years later. He joined the BJP on March 7, 2021.

The BJP stunned the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 general elections by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats. The party is hoping to repeat its performance in 2024.

Trinamool, in a sharp comeback, called him a mental patient.

"Transcript: Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the hospital for a long time. His illness was not physical but mental. Else no one in Bengal would say something like this. They had said iss baar 200 par, but got 77 seats. Now their party doesn’t even know whether there are 70 or more MLAs. If we open our doors for them, then their numbers will have to be seen through a microscope  I think there is fear," Dr Santanu Sen said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI World Cup selection: 'Not my job...'

How Hyderabad-born engineer became CEO of world's second-largest company worth $2.3 trillion

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

'Bit of me, me': Ex-Australia captain hits out at Ben Stokes for coming out of ODI retirement to play World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE