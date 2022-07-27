Mithun Chakraborty's claim that 38 Bengal MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP triggers sharp TMC attack

Since the TMC victory, the West Bengal unit of the BJP appears to be fragmented with reports of rifts emerging frequently.

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has claimed that the BJP is in touch with 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs and they have "very good relations" with the opposition party. At a press conference in Kolkata, he also said that 21 out of the 38 MLAs are in direct contact with the BJP.

"Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us)," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Before the West Bengal Assembly elections last year, a number of Trinamool leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress. However, after Mamata Banerjee's TMC stormed back to power with a thumping mandate, several of the turncoats apologized and returned to the Trinamool.

Since the TMC victory, the West Bengal unit of the BJP appears to be fragmented with reports of rifts emerging frequently. Currently, Sukanta Majumdar is looking after the party's affairs in Bengal.

Mithun Chakraborty has had a bitter-sweet equation with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. He was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member by the Trinamool Congress in 2014. The actor, however, quit two years later. He joined the BJP on March 7, 2021.

The BJP stunned the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 general elections by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats. The party is hoping to repeat its performance in 2024.

Trinamool, in a sharp comeback, called him a mental patient.

"Transcript: Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the hospital for a long time. His illness was not physical but mental. Else no one in Bengal would say something like this. They had said iss baar 200 par, but got 77 seats. Now their party doesn’t even know whether there are 70 or more MLAs. If we open our doors for them, then their numbers will have to be seen through a microscope I think there is fear," Dr Santanu Sen said.