Mitali Express: Third India-Bangladesh train service to begin from THIS date

Mitali Express, the third India-Bangladesh passenger train service, is scheduled to start services from June 1.

The new train between India and Bangladesh, from West Bengal`s New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka cantonment in Bangladesh, will boost the transnational railway connectivity.

The service will be flagged off virtually by the Railway Ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on June 1.

Mitali Express will run two days a week on Sunday and Wednesday from New Jalpaiguri, India at 11:45 am (IST), Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

Meanwhile, passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29, an official order said. The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Mitali Express schedule

During the regular service of the train, departure from New Jalpaiguri will be at 11:45 hours (IST). The train will arrive at Haldibari (India) at 12.55 hours (IST) and depart from Haldibari at 13.05 hours (IST).

The train will arrive at Chilahati (Bangladesh) at 13.55 hours (BST) and depart from Chilahati at 14.25 hours (BST) to reach Dhaka Cantonment at 22:30 hours (BST)," De said.

The CPRO also informed that the train will not have any commercial stoppages. New Jalpaiguri - Dhaka Cantonment leg of this train will consist of four First Class AC (Seating only), four AC Chair cars and two luggage-cum-generator vans.

Train schedule from Bangladesh

During its return journey, Dhaka Cantonment - New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express will also run two days a week- on Monday and Thursday, leaving Dhaka Cantonment at 21:50 hours (BST).

The train will arrive at Chilahati (Bangladesh) at 05.45 hours (BST) and depart from Chilahati at 06.15 hours (BST).

The train will arrive at Haldibari (India) at 06.00 hours (IST) and depart from Haldibari at 06.05 hours (IST) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 07:15 hours (IST).

“This leg of the journey will consist of four First Class AC (Sleeper), four AC Chair cars and two luggage-cum-generator vans," De said.

Tickets

He further said that the tickets for this train are available at the overseas Passenger Reservation System counters at New Jalpaiguri Station and Kolkata Railway Station.

"The new train services will improve the bilateral trade relation and socio-economic activities of India and Bangladesh. The services will further make travel easier for the passengers and will greatly benefit the tourism sector of North Bengal area along with other tourism hotspots across India," De said.

