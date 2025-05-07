Over 15 Naxals killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter near Karegutta Hills under Mission Sankalp, say police officials.

Over 15 Naxals have been killed by security forces in a fierce, ongoing encounter near Karegutta Hills in Bijapur district along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, according to a senior police official.

Mission Sankalp | More than 15 naxals killed by Security Forces in an ongoing encounter near Karegutta Hills in Bijapur district along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, says a Police official. pic.twitter.com/XGtD8HT — ANI (ANI) May 7, 2025

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.