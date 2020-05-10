Mission Sagar: India’s helping hand across Indian Ocean during COVID-19 crisis

Aiming to assist other countries in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has sent Indian Naval ship 'Kesari' to Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles. The ship is carrying two medical assistance teams onboard, along with consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines and essential food items.

The essential medicines will be delivered to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles while about 600 tonnes of food items will be delivered to Maldives. In addition, in case of Mauritius, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines is also being sent, a press release stated.

The consignments for Madagascar and Comoros also include Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles.

The medical assistance teams will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros, helping their governments deal with the coronavirus crisis and along with dengue fever in case of Comoros.

As part of the 'Mission Sagar' program, this deployment is in line with India’s role as the first responder in the region and builds on the excellent relations existing between these countries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant difficulties.

"The deployment is in consonance with the Prime Minister Modi's vision of security and growth for all in the region ‘SAGAR’ and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond," the press release added.

Under this program, Indian Naval Ship Kesari would enter the Port of Male in the Republic of Maldives, to provide them 600 tons of food provisions. India and Maldives are close maritime neighbours with strong and extremely cordial defence and diplomatic relations.

India has already supported the efforts of the governments of Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles by providing them consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines. A team of select medical personnel was also dispatched to the Maldives to augment the preparedness of the Maldivian Government to fight this crisis.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the government.