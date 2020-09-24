Mission Durachari: Yogi government to 'name and shame' harassers to tackle crime against women in UP

In a step towards keeping crime against women in check in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to 'name and shame' harassers by putting up their posters in public places. Under ‘Mission Durachari’, woman police personnel have been tasked with identifying offenders, whose posters will then be put up in public places across the state.

According to preliminary information, the operation would be implemented in a manner similar to the anti-Romeo squads that operated in the state. The police teams in every district would be cracking a whip on criminals committing crimes against women.

Meanwhile, 'Operation Shakti' was also launched in Lucknow to tackle crimes against women in the state. On the instructions of IG Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh, this operation was conducted in Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Rae Bareli and Lucknow Rural. So far, action has been initiated against 2,200 accused in a month.

FIRs have been registered against 822 people while 770 accused were served notice. The action also included litigation, restriction, and imposition of challans for hampering the peace. This action was taken after reports of molestation surfaced from the area.