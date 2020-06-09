Mission Begin Again: BMC amends lockdown restrictions; markets, shops allowed to function in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued amendments to the circular of the extension of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown and revised its earlier guidelines on the measures that are to be taken with respect to the easing of restrictions and the phase-wise opening of lockdown.

Termed 'Mission Begin Again', these new amendments allow all markets, market areas, and shops to function for the full working hours from Monday to Saturday, except market complexes and shopping malls.

Garden equipment, open-air gym equipment, play areas equipment like swings, and bars, etc will not be allowed to operate.

All shops on one side of the road will open for full working hours one day while all the shops on the other side of the road will open on the next day and so on. The market or shop owner's associations shall ensure that the above directives are maintained, the amendment notice instructed.

Besides shops, new amendments to the existing restrictions to offices and workplaces have also been provided.

All private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more, with the remaining persons working from home. However, all the employers will take the sensitization program to educate the employees about adequate precautions on returning home so that the vulnerable group, especially the elderly is not infected. This is to be effective from June 8.

Interstate and inter-district movement of persons shall continue to be regulated. However, the movement of persons within the area of Municipal Corporation under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) shall be allowed without restrictions.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 88,500 positive cases of infection, and more than 3,000 deaths. As many as 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.