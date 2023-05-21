Mission 2024: Opposition to band together against BJP after Nitish Kumar-Arvind Kejriwal meeting?

Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal meet in Delhi (Photo - Twitter)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted a meeting at the AAP national convener’s official residence in the national capital and vowed to band together against the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Urging the Opposition parties in the country to come together, Arvind Kejriwal and Nitish Kumar alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is trying to change the Constitution of India, and needs to be removed from power.

Days after the Centre brought an ordinance to negate the Supreme Court’s judgement placing ‘services’ under the control of the city government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended support to the AAP in the fight against "injustice".

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Kejriwal said: "I thank Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for coming to us. The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had given all the powers to the Delhi government by 5-0, which after eight days the Centre overturned by bringing an ordinance, and gave all the power to Lt Governor. It is against the Constitution."

Arvind Kejriwal further talked about how the Bihar CM is trying to bring together all the leaders of the Opposition party together against BJP. If the opposition comes together in the Rajya Sabha, then it will be a major victory, the Delhi CM said.

"If the Centre brings this ordinance in the form of a bill and all non-BJP parties come together, then this bill can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. If this happens, then it will be a semi-final and in 2024 a clear message will go that the BJP government is leaving," he added.

Further, Kejriwal has plans to travel to Kolkata and meet with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as other opposition leaders soon.

(With IANS inputs)

