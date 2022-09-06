Search icon
Mission 2024 for Opposition: After Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to meet Kejriwal, Pawar today

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, during his visit to Delhi, is set to meet with several opposition leaders, likely to form a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:43 AM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

After conducting a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, it is expected that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet with other prominent opposition leaders during his visit to Delhi today. It is expected that the Bihar CM will meet with leaders like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

According to the reports, Nitish Kumar is set to discuss the strategy for defeating the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. During his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Kumar also discussed the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together.

According to Congress sources, Kumar, who met Gandhi for the first time since his reunification with the Mahagathbandhan, of which Congress is a part in Bihar, expressed gratitude to the Wayanad MP for his party’s support to his government. The sources also said that both the parties will continue their "concrete discussions" in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Apart from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bihar chief minister also met with former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy during his visit to Delhi. The meetings with opposition leaders has only given rise to the rumors that Kumar is set to be projected as the PM candidate in 2024.

Despite all the rumours of running in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar has cleared the air and said that he has no plans to do so as of now.

However, during KCR’s one-day visit, he avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Nitish Kumar will run as the opposition’s candidate for Prime Minister, saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.

Nitish Kumar has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism from the Bhartiya Janta Party after he broke off the alliance in Bihar to form a new one with RJD, accusing BJP of creating a “Maharashtra-like” situation in the state and trying to grab control.

(With ANI inputs)

