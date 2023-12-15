Missing PM Modi pamphlet, special shoes: What Lalit Jha, Parliament security breach mastermind had planned?

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

'Itna chota toh mera rumaal hai': Mouni Roy trolled for her short backless dress in viral video

8 inspirational quotes of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

5 players Rohit Sharma led MI can buy in IPL Auction 2024

Bizarre foods eaten in India 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Itna chota toh mera rumaal hai': Mouni Roy trolled for her short backless dress in viral video

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

This popular filmmaker almost went bankrupt after back-to-back flops, took risk of directing a love story and he...

HomeIndia

India

Missing PM Modi pamphlet, special shoes: What Lalit Jha, Parliament security breach mastermind had planned?

As per Delhi Police, the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai. This was a well-planned conspiracy and attack on the Parliament of India.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lalit Mohan Jha, the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy in the Parliament Security breach case, had fled from the spot after making a video of the incident and spent the night with two friends in Rajasthan's Nagaur, following which he came to Delhi, police said.

"Lalit Jha reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus. There he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. When he realized that the police were searching for him, he came back to Delhi by bus," the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation.

Lalit Jha is the key accused in Wednesday's Parliament security breach which incidentally took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Jha was arrested by the Delhi police following a massive manhunt on Thursday. According to the Delhi Police, "Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation."

Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Thursday allowed all four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi to Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to probe and find actual motives behind their act.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai. This was a well-planned conspiracy and attack on the Parliament of India.

Police lawyers further submitted that the accused carried a pamphlet and declared Prime Minister Modi as a missing person and said the person who found him would be paid with money from the Swiss Bank.

The accused persons showed the Prime Minister like a proclaimed offender. Police informed the court that it had registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and had also added sections of stringent 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act.

All four accused were produced by the Special Cell of Delhi police, which sought their 15-day custodial interrogation. The four accused persons -- Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan -- were produced before the Patiala House Court while Delhi Police filed a remand plea.

Sharing details of the incident, in which two unidentified men jumped into the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour from the visitors' gallery and set off smoke cans that they hid in their shoes.

Delhi Police stated in an official release, "All accused yesterday entered the Parliament using visitor passes and jumped from the gallery, which resulted in the hindrance during the Parliament proceedings."

Thereafter, police stated in their plea that the accused needed to be taken to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore for custodial interrogation.

Meanwhile, police sources on Thursday said the four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have taken common responsibility for the incident, adding that they were giving "rote answers" to the investigation team of the Delhi Police Special Cell in the matter. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man blamed for causing $1 trillion stock market crash from his bedroom, faced 380 years in prison

Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

GoEco: A Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Single-Use Dinnerware

Woman forced by tech company CEO to sign sex slavery contract, faced abuse for years

TU Wins at Brands Review Magazine Awards 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE