Missing girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur's Amer district, rape presumed: Rajasthan Police

File Photo

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly killed by slitting her throat with a sharp edged weapon in Amer area here on Saturday, police said.

The girl went missing from Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at a secluded place near Dadabadi, Additional DCP Suman Chaudhary said.

It is a suspected case of rape and murder but exact cause will be known in the post mortem report only, she said.

The body has been kept at a hospital's mortuary for post mortem and forensic experts have collected evidences from the spot, police said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, they said.