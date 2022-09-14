Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Missing Champawat IAS officer found in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Chanyal was reported missing by Ramesh Ram, a homeguard in his security detail.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

Missing Champawat IAS officer found in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla
File

Champawat: Champawat SDM Anil Chanyal, who had gone missing on Monday, has been found in Shimla, officials said.

Champawat District Magistrate Narendra Bhandari talked to the SDM on the phone and said he was likely to return soon.

Police, special operations group and the State Disaster Response Force had been tasked with tracing the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) who was found on Tuesday in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

A missing person’s report was lodged at Champawat Kotwali police station in connection with Chanyal’s disappearance and three teams had begun search operations, Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Pincha said.

Chanyal was reported missing by Ramesh Ram, a homeguard in his security detail.

In his report, Ram said the SDM had asked him and the driver of his official vehicle to leave on Saturday evening and report for duty on Monday morning.

But when Ram reached the SDM’s residence on Monday, he found the door locked and Chanyal’s mobile switched off. He then informed the administration.

When the door of the official’s residence was broken in the presence of police, everything inside was found to be normal but the official’s phone was lying on the table along with a note, saying that it should be deposited at the District Magistrate’s office.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Kumaon Divisional Commissioner Dipak Rawat instructed Bhandari to conduct a search operation.

Sources said Chanyal had been stressed for some time and wanted to go on leave. However, Uttarakhand has placed a ban on officials taking leave at present due to the state’s vulnerability to natural disasters during monsoon.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.