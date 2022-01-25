Missing Arunachal Pradesh youth: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju gives update

Days after an Arunachal Pradesh teenager went missing from close to India’s Line of Control with China, an update on the situation has been shared by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju, who hails from the border state, took to Twitter to post a statement.

As per the minister’s statement, the 19-year-old boy called Miram Taron belonging to Jido Village in Upper Siang District was found missing on January 18 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area. “Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody. Since the individual was missing from area close to LAW, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19 January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody,” read the statement.

“Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20 January 2022, Chinese Side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requester for further details to establish the identity,” it added.

As per the union minister’s statement, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army to assist them in corroborating the identity. “Response from the Chinese side is awaited,” the statement said.

The minister added, “We are constantly following the case from the day one. I appeal everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority.”