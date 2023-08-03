Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

The Army jawan from Jammu and Kashmir who had gone missing several days ago has finally been traced by the police and is currently undergoing treatment.

Days after he went missing, the Indian Army jawan who had presumably been abducted by terrorists or militants has been tracked down by the police, putting an end to the curious case of his mysterious disappearance nearly a week ago.

An Army jawan who was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir last week has been recovered, police said on Thursday. Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave.

"Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after a medical checkup. Further details shall follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Although police did not divulge any details about Wani's missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by terrorists. However, no militant or terrorist group had come forward to claim responsibility for his alleged kidnapping.

The disappearance of Javaid Ahmad Wani was nothing short of mysterious, as he had gone missing just a day before he was supposed to return to the Ladakh base for duty. He had been out grocery shopping in a city near his hometown but never came back home.

While out grocery shopping, Wani informed his family that he would be home in just a few minutes. An hour after his final phone call to his mother, the neighbors discovered his car abandoned in the nearby market, with groceries and his slippers still inside, as well as bloodstains on the seat.

This sparked suspicion that the Army jawan has been kidnapped by terrorists, which has happened several times before to Indian Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. Wani’s family had also appealed to the Centre to launch an extensive search for the army officer and make sure that he returns home safe.

