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Misogyny, Patriarchy in Tamil politics: How is Cauvery dispute related to Vijay's 'friend' Trisha?

A row over Udhayanidhi Stalin's Trisha remark has reignited questions over misogyny and patriarchy, and why women are dragged into political battles.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 10:19 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Misogyny, Patriarchy in Tamil politics: How is Cauvery dispute related to Vijay's 'friend' Trisha?
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Despite being one of India's most educated states and ranking among the country's leaders in literacy, healthcare and women's development, Tamil Nadu continues to witness women being dragged into political battles they have nothing to do with.

Once again, a political speech on the Cauvery water dispute has shifted focus from governance to a woman, with actor Trisha becoming the centre of a controversy she had no role in.

The latest row began after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin addressed a protest in Thanjavur over the Cauvery issue. As he criticised Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over the state's water crisis, some people in the crowd began chanting, "Trisha, Trisha."

Instead of ignoring the chants and returning to the issue being discussed, Udhayanidhi paused, smiled and remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery. The comment was widely interpreted as a double entendre linked to long-running social media speculation about Vijay and actor Trisha.

The video quickly went viral, with opposition leaders accusing the DMK leader of making a sexist remark and dragging a woman into a political debate that had nothing to do with her.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Rhevanth Charan described the comment as "absolutely disgusting" and said such remarks had no place in public discourse.

"This is precisely why the people of Tamil Nadu rejected you and confined you to the position you are in today. Even by Arivalayam's already abysmal standards, this is a new low," he said.

Charan also alleged that the Cauvery protest had failed to attract public attention and accused the DMK of resorting to "cheap provocation" instead of discussing the real issue.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit also criticised Udhayanidhi's remarks. State spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called them "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful" and questioned why senior DMK leaders had remained silent.

The controversy has now reached the National Commission for Women (NCW). TVK has written to the women's body, urging it to take action against Udhayanidhi. In its complaint, the party said the remarks were "deeply troubling," arguing that such language "normalises the objectification and verbal harassment of women in public spaces," "severely degrades the decorum expected of public figures," and sets "a dangerous precedent" for the treatment of women in politics.

The party has asked the NCW to take suo motu cognisance of the speech, seek an explanation and an unconditional public apology, and recommend legal action under relevant laws.

The incident has once again raised a larger question: why are women repeatedly dragged into political rivalries, even when they have no connection to the issue being debated? At a protest over the Cauvery water dispute, the conversation should have remained about water, governance and public policy. Instead, it ended up revolving around an actor, reigniting concerns about the persistence of misogyny and patriarchal attitudes in political discourse.

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