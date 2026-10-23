Misogyny After Racism: Delhi's influencer Amir Shokeen harasses woman, posts, 'Iss kehte h real prank, ladki ptana', arrested! Watch video

An old video allegedly showing Delhi influencer Amir Shokeen making inappropriate remarks to a woman has resurfaced after his arrest over an alleged racial abuse case involving a Tripura youth.

Delhi content creator Amir Shokeen is facing fresh criticism after an old video allegedly showing him making inappropriate remarks to a woman at a jewellery showroom resurfaced on social media.

The video has emerged days after Delhi Police arrested Shokeen following a viral clip in which he was allegedly seen harassing a boy from Tripura and using racial slurs against him.

His arrest triggered widespread outrage, with social media users and politicians demanding action. The resurfaced video has now led to further allegations about his previous content.

#UPDATE | Amir Shokeen has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a case involving alleged racial slurs against a youth from Tripura. The case was registered at Sadar Bazar Police Station under Sections 192, 196, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Source: Police) — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026

‘Real prank’ video shows interaction with woman

The old clip shows Shokeen speaking to a woman working at a jewellery showroom. It was posted with the caption, "Iss kehte h real prank, ladki ptana" (This is what they call a real prank: wooing a girl). X user Jitendra Pratap Singh shared the video and alleged that Shokeen had publicly harassed the woman without her consent.

"Is he part of 'Love Jihad'?" Singh wrote while sharing the video. He claimed that the woman appeared uncomfortable and tried to hide her face as Shokeen continued making double-meaning remarks.

Singh also alleged that the woman may have been reluctant to object because she was worried about her job. The allegations made by the social media user have not been independently verified.

What Shokeen said to the woman

In the video, Shokeen can be heard complimenting the woman and questioning why she had not offered him water or welcomed him at the showroom.

"Dekho bura mat manana, poore staff mein sabse sundar aap hi ho... aapne ek glass pani bhi nahi puchha. Aapko mera welcome karna chahiye tha" (Don't take this the wrong way, you are the prettiest among the entire staff... you didn't even offer me a glass of water. You should have welcomed me).

The clip has since been described by social media users as an example of alleged harassment being presented as entertainment.

"This is not content, but sexual harassment," Singh wrote, while alleging that Shokeen had engaged in similar behaviour in the past.

Police question Shokeen after arrest

Shokeen was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after a video allegedly showing him harassing a boy from Tripura and using racial slurs against him went viral.

Following his arrest, he was questioned by the North East Assistance Team at Sadar Bazar police station.

Police were expected to conduct his medical examination before producing him before the Tis Hazari Court. Investigators were also expected to seek his remand for further questioning in the case.