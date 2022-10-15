'Misinformation seems to be hallmark of GHI': Centre condemns Global Hunger Index data | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The Global Hunger Index 2022, conducted by the Irish Concern World and the German Welt Hungerhilfe organizations, has prompted a government response.The Indian government has criticised the GHI data that ranks India 107th out of 120 nations.

According to the Centre, the yearly Global Hunger Index appears to be defined by its misinformation. "The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues," Centre said in its official statement.

According to the statement from the ministry of Women and Child Development, three out of the four indicators are connected to children's health and can't consequently represent the entire population. The Ministry added that an opinion survey with a very small sample size of 3000 people is the fourth and most significant factor.

It further criticised the GHI for deliberately ignoring India's attempts to ensure food security throughout the COVID era. "The report is not only disconnected from ground reality but also chooses to deliberately ignore efforts made by the government to ensure food security for the population, especially during the COVID pandemic," the government said.

The study, according to the Centre, reduces India's ranking based on the estimated Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population to 16.3%. The administration argued that it is obvious that such inquiries do not seek out essential information regarding how the government provides nutritional support and ensures food security.

As per the estimates of India's per capita dietary energy supply provided by the FAO based on the Food Balance Sheets, the country has been producing more of its major agricultural commodities over time, and there is no reason why this should result in rising levels of undernourishment, according to the Centre.

The ministry said the three other indicators, apart from PoU, included in the Global Hunger Index relate primarily to children viz stunting, wasting and under-5 mortality. "These indicators are outcomes of complex interactions of various other factors like drinking water, sanitation, genetics, environment and utilisation of food intake apart from hunger, which is taken as the causative/outcome factor for stunting and wasting in the GHI. Calculating hunger based on mainly indicators relating to health indicators of children is neither scientific nor rational," the official statement reads.

The government also highlighted the many steps taken to ensure food security during a pandemic. Under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the government announced the distribution of free food grains to 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) in March 2020.

Over 1.4 million anganwadis in India, "angwadi" staff and assistants distributed supplemental nutrients. Under the PM Matri Vandana Yojna, more than 1.5 crore enrolled women received Rs 5000 for financial support and nourishing meals throughout pregnancy and after delivery.