Mishap averted: ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, 6 rescued so far

File photo

Averting a potential accident that could have become fatal, an ONGC helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near the company’s rig, officials from the company confirmed. The helicopter had nine people on board, including two pilots.

Rescue operations were carried out immediately after the chopper made an emergency landing in the high sea, and six of the nine persons have been rescued so far and attempts are on to bring the others to safety, ONGC said in a tweet.

Announcing the incident, ONGC tweeted, "#Helicopter mishap in #Arabian Sea near #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in #Mumbai High; carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots. Four rescued. Rescue operations in full swing.”

Six persons have been rescued so far. https://t.co/iBVPTkgDJQ — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear. A probe will likely be ordered to know the reason behind the emergency landing.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed. More details regarding the incident are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Agnipath scheme: IAF receives more than 94,000 applications in four days