Miscreants take videos of Tamil Nadu actress after forcing her to strip, held

Two persons were arrested by the Chennai Police on Wednesday after they allegedly barged into the house of a Tamil actress and forced her to strip, before shooting a video of the act.

The incident took place in Valasarvakkam locality on Monday. According to the police, the accused escaped with 10 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 55,000 after filming the act, a leading daily reported.

However, the police have recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused. The accused has been identified as Kannadasan of Maduravoyal and Selvakumar of Ramapuram with the help of CCTV footage.

The two miscreants with face masks barged into the actress’ home and latched the door from inside. They allegedly threatened her with a knife and ordered her to strip. As she was forced to comply, the other person filmed the act on his mobile phone, the report said.

Later, the two men allegedly snatched gold jewellery from the actress and fled the place on a two-wheeler.

In a complaint to the police, the 35-year-old actress said that the robbers fled with Rs 50,000 cash and 24 grams of gold. While the quantum of the stolen items was found wrong, the remaining details were right, the report said, quoting the investigating officer.