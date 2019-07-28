Miscreant lynched by villagers in West Bengal

One miscreant was beaten to death while another was seriously injured by local people in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night at Dogachha area under the jurisdiction of Kalyani police station, a police officer said.

Three miscreants attacked some local youths and tried to loot valuables from them. Hearing the news the villagers surrounded the three miscreants and started beating them, the police said.

One of the miscreants managed to flee while the other two were severely beaten up by the villagers, they said, adding one died at the spot while the other was admitted to a hospital.

"Three persons have been arrested in this connection," the police officer added.