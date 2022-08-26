Mirzapur: UP contractor arrested for attempting to rape junior engineer who tied 'rakhi' to him

A junior engineer from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has accused the contractor of forcibly assaulting and attempting to rape her by breaking into the home. Following a woman's complaint, the police launched an investigation and detained the accused contractor.

The incident happened in the Katra Kotwali region. A complaint has been made against the alleged contractor by a lady who works as a junior engineer in Jal Nigam. Suhail Khan, a contractor for the department, allegedly knocked on the female engineer's door after midnight on August 23, 2022, while her husband was away, according to the complaint of the woman engineer.

When the woman answered the door, the accused entered and began abusing her, the woman stated in the complaint. Moreover, the contractor attempted to rape her against her will. The victim shouted and dialled the police's emergency number, 112, in an attempt to get away from the accused. In this matter, the police have now filed a complaint under sections 354A and 457 of the IPC.

Suhail Khan, the accused contractor, was apprehended by police after the victim's statement was recorded. Police superintendent Santosh Kumar Mishra claims that the woman made a complaint, which is presently being investigated. The suspect has been detained and will be put in jail.

On the other hand, it is claimed that the accused, Suhail Khan, was acquainted with the victim officer. Suhail was working for Jal Nigam as a contractor. The accused used to call the woman, his sister . She also tied a Rakhi on Rakshabandhan, and she posted a photo of it on her social media. On August 23, however, the woman was taken aback by Suhail's actions when he arrived at her home.