Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station

INDIA
A major accident took place at Chunar Railway Station on Wednesday at 9.30 am, where the Netaji Express reportedly hit 7 to 8 people crossing the railway line to go to Chunar Ganga Ghat to take a bath on Kartik Purnima. Here, know what happened.
A major accident took place at Chunar Railway Station on Wednesday at 9.30 am, where the Netaji Express (Train No. 12311) reportedly hit 7 to 8 people crossing the railway line to go to Chunar Ganga Ghat to take a bath on Kartik Purnima in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, devotees were crossing the railway tracks to reach Chunar Ganga Ghat for bathing on Kartik Purnima and died on the spot. RPF and GRP personnel reached the scene, removed the bodies from the tracks, and initiated relief efforts.
Mirzapur Train Accident: What happened
The tragedy took place when a bunch of passengers got off the wrong side of the platform and attempted to cross the main line, despite a Foot Over Bridge being present. The Indian Railways reported, "Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing on the main line while the Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311, Netaji Express, was through from the main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311, Netaji Express at Chunar Main."
UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district. CM Yogi expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He directed officials to rush to the scene, expedite relief work, and ensure proper treatment for the injured. SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed to assist in the relief efforts.
(Further details awaited)