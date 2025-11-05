FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman

Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch

Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station

Zohran Mamdani's fiery FIRST victory speech: Takes sharp jibe at Donald Trump, says, 'Have four words for you...'; quotes Jawaharlal Nehru

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them

Virat Kohli birthday: When Anushka Sharma gushed over marrying him, 'During the first six months...'

West Bengal SSC Result 2025: Higher Secondary teacher results to be declared on November 7? Here's all you need to know

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out: Know SBI Clerk Mains Exam date 2025, qualifying marks, admit card release date

UPS cargo plane crashes minutes after takeoff from Louisville Airport in Kentucky, 7 dead; video footage showing loud fire explosion emerges, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, def

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station

A major accident took place at Chunar Railway Station on Wednesday at 9.30 am, where the Netaji Express reportedly hit 7 to 8 people crossing the railway line to go to Chunar Ganga Ghat to take a bath on Kartik Purnima. Here, know what happened.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A major accident took place at Chunar Railway Station on Wednesday at 9.30 am, where the Netaji Express (Train No. 12311) reportedly hit 7 to 8 people crossing the railway line to go to Chunar Ganga Ghat to take a bath on Kartik Purnima in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, devotees were crossing the railway tracks to reach Chunar Ganga Ghat for bathing on Kartik Purnima and died on the spot.  RPF and GRP personnel reached the scene, removed the bodies from the tracks, and initiated relief efforts.

Mirzapur Train Accident: What happened

The tragedy took place when a bunch of passengers got off the wrong side of the platform and attempted to cross the main line, despite a Foot Over Bridge being present. The Indian Railways reported, "Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing on the main line while the Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311, Netaji Express, was through from the main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311, Netaji Express at Chunar Main."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district. CM Yogi expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.  He directed officials to rush to the scene, expedite relief work, and ensure proper treatment for the injured. SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed to assist in the relief efforts.

(Further details awaited)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, def
Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH
Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim...
Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch
Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date
Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station
Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 killed while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar
How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them
How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE