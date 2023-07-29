Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Locals expressed their grievances after the building kept growing taller. Hence, the administration halted the construction.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has become the talk of the town after he recklessly built a 14-floor home. The man reportedly wanted a build a castle-like mansion to gain fame. The man has been identified as Siaram Patel, a resident of Shrutihar in Mirzapur. Patel recently crafted the 14-storey palace-like residence without any regard for standard norms, TOI reported.

Patel used to work as a medicine practitioner. He moved away from his hometown a few years ago and lived in the nearby district of Sonbhadra. He married extravagantly four times and is the father of six kids.

After his third wedding, Siaram's daughter appealed to the local authorities to seal the imposing structure. She claimed that her father neglected to provide proper financial support. The authorities acted on her appeal and sealed the building.

According to a resident of the village, Siaram wanted to create a castle-like mansion to gain fame. But the villagers expressed their grievances after the building kept growing taller. Hence, the administration halted the construction.

