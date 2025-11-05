FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'

Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing, says this about conducting tests

Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistry 'feels just right'

Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR

Historic win for India origin leaders in America: Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Ghazala Hashmi in Virginia, Aftab Purewal in Ohia secures major victory

Mira Nair's FIRST reaction to son Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayor win: 'You beauty'

Dev Deepawali 2025: Light diyas at these 5 auspicious places TODAY to attract divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi

Rinku Singh's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan gets humorous response from KKR boss, 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'; See viral post here

BIG trouble for Salman Khan! Kota Consumer Court sends legal notice to actor for 'misleading'…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

What is Samosa Caucus? How Zohran Mamdani symbolizes rise of Indian-Americans?

Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'

Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-tak

Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing, says this about conducting tests

Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mira Nair's FIRST reaction to son Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayor win: 'You beauty'

Hours after New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next Mayor, his mother and Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair was all praise on his electoral victory in the crucial election. Nair reposted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Instagram story which was  captioned "Zohran, you beauty", with emojis of hearts and fireworks. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 01:59 PM IST

Mira Nair's FIRST reaction to son Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayor win: 'You beauty'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hours after New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next Mayor, his mother and Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair was all praise on his electoral victory in the crucial election. Nair reposted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Instagram story, which was captioned "Zohran, you beauty", with emojis of hearts and fireworks. 

Shortly after the results were announced, Nair took to Instagram and re-shared a message originally posted by Zoya Akhtar, "Zohran, you beauty," and paired it with Jay-Z’s iconic song Empire State of Mind to celebrate his victory. 


WEF-kef

Mira Nair also expressed pride, recalling a 1988 Cannes incident where her mother introduced herself as "the producer of the director" for Nair's film Salaam Bombay. Nair now calls herself "the producer of the candidate," praising Mamdani's vision for equality, justice and respect for working people. Since Mamdani's victory, Nair has been trending all over globally online. For the unversed, her films, such as Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake, have profoundly captured Indian identity and immigrant experiences, with her influence now extending into American politics through her son Zohran Mamdani's historic mayoral win in New York City.

Shashi Tharoor congratulates Mira Nair

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated filmmaker Mira Nair after her son, Zohran Mamdani, won the race for New York mayor. "Warmest congratulations to my old friend @MiraPagliNair on her son @ZohranKMamdani’s spectacular victory and to his uncles, my Stephanian friends Vicky and Gautam Nair, for their nephew’s triumph!" Tharoor wrote on X. He also lauded Mamdani for quoting Jawaharlal Nehru's 1947 speech, "Tryst with Destiny". "Wonderfully apt," Shashi Tharoor said. 


Zohran Mamdani wins in New York  City Mayoral race

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Ugandan-born son of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. With almost 90 per cent of the votes counted, Mamdani won decisively in the New York City mayoral race, defeating Independent challenger and former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani, a Democratic socialist and Queens assemblyman, captured over 50 per cent of the vote, translating to over one million ballots in a turnout that shattered records with more than two million total voters, the highest in over five decades. His victory marks him as the city's first Muslim mayor and first of South Asian descent, a milestone hailed by supporters as a beacon for immigrant communities.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?
What is Samosa Caucus? How Zohran Mamdani symbolizes rise of Indian-Americans?
Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'
Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-tak
Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing, says this about conducting tests
Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing
Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistry 'feels just right'
Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistr
Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR
Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE