Twitter
Headlines

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

Mintu aka Madam Minz: The woman who became dreaded criminal after getting cheated by....

What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC orders Bengal govt to transfer Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

UP Cabinet Expansion: OP Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, 2 others inducted in Yogi govt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

Mintu aka Madam Minz: The woman who became dreaded criminal after getting cheated by....

What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

Top languages spoken worldwide in 2023

Low-calorie desserts that are also healthy

10 plant-based milk options for lactose intolerant people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 150 crore for one film; it's not Kamal Haasan, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan

Rani Mukerji reveals box office failure of Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera impacted YRF a lot, Aditya Chopra refused to...

HomeIndia

India

Mintu aka Madam Minz: The woman who became dreaded criminal after getting cheated by....

Although they were held in separate prisons, their love endured, with meetings facilitated by their connections.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 08:08 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: PTI File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events, notorious gangster Sandeep, also known as "Kala Jathedi," and his girlfriend, famously known as "Lady Don" Anuradha, are set to exchange vows on March 12. Despite facing legal hurdles, Kala Jathedi managed to secure a 6-hour parole from the court for the wedding ceremony.

Who is Lady Don Anuradha?

Hailing from the village of Alafsar in Sikar, Rajasthan, Anuradha had humble beginnings. Raised by her father after her mother's demise, she pursued her education and ventured into stock trading. However, she faced betrayal in her business and ended up drowning in debts worth millions.

Struggling to cope with the burden of debt, Anuradha sought refuge with gangster Anandpal and began working for him. Thus began her journey into the world of crime, earning her the monikers "Lady Don" and "Madam Minz." 

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, amidst the chaos, Anuradha's romance with Kala Jathedi blossomed in the hills of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region. While Kala Jathedi was wanted by the police for numerous criminal cases, Anuradha had her own adversaries, including Raju Basaudi, a fierce rival of Anandpal.

To evade the authorities, Kala Jathedi and Anuradha sought shelter in the Garhwal region, hopping from one town to another for nine months. However, their love story came to an abrupt end when they were arrested by the police in July 2021 in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Although they were held in separate prisons, their love endured, with meetings facilitated by their connections. It's reported that Lawrence Bishnoi played a crucial role in arranging all of this.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who left home at 17, lived in chawl, wanted to kill himself after rejections, is now OTT king, earns...

New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mentions Kashmir in victory speech, mistakenly calls himself 'leader of opposition'

Supreme Court asks AAP to vacate Delhi office at Rouse Avenue by June 15

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

'Heaven on Earth' gets sold for Rs 1243893, know the name of the buyer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE