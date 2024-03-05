Mintu aka Madam Minz: The woman who became dreaded criminal after getting cheated by....

In a surprising turn of events, notorious gangster Sandeep, also known as "Kala Jathedi," and his girlfriend, famously known as "Lady Don" Anuradha, are set to exchange vows on March 12. Despite facing legal hurdles, Kala Jathedi managed to secure a 6-hour parole from the court for the wedding ceremony.

Who is Lady Don Anuradha?

Hailing from the village of Alafsar in Sikar, Rajasthan, Anuradha had humble beginnings. Raised by her father after her mother's demise, she pursued her education and ventured into stock trading. However, she faced betrayal in her business and ended up drowning in debts worth millions.

Struggling to cope with the burden of debt, Anuradha sought refuge with gangster Anandpal and began working for him. Thus began her journey into the world of crime, earning her the monikers "Lady Don" and "Madam Minz."

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, amidst the chaos, Anuradha's romance with Kala Jathedi blossomed in the hills of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region. While Kala Jathedi was wanted by the police for numerous criminal cases, Anuradha had her own adversaries, including Raju Basaudi, a fierce rival of Anandpal.

To evade the authorities, Kala Jathedi and Anuradha sought shelter in the Garhwal region, hopping from one town to another for nine months. However, their love story came to an abrupt end when they were arrested by the police in July 2021 in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Although they were held in separate prisons, their love endured, with meetings facilitated by their connections. It's reported that Lawrence Bishnoi played a crucial role in arranging all of this.