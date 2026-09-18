Minors allegedly gang-rape teenage girl in Delhi, stab her to death, dump her body to be eaten by dogs

In Swaroop Nagar Delhi, body of a 17 year old girl was found in a field on Sept 13. Police said she was raped and killed. Four accused, including three minors, were arrested.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. Her decomposed body was found on September 13 near Kushak Road, and four accused have been identified.

Body found in field, accused knew victim

When police received information about a body found in farm fields in Swaroop Nagar, Northwest Delhi, the case became public. The body was severely decomposed, according to police, and forensic teams first had trouble determining the gender. Stray dogs caused damage to parts of the body.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were acquainted. Before committing the crime, the accused allegedly consumed alcohol inside a tempo. Police were informed by the victim's family that she frequently left the house and returned a few days later, but they had not reported her missing.

CCTV helped trace the tempo; evidence recovered

To solve the case, police looked through over fifty CCTV cameras. At night, a tempo was observed moving suspiciously. Due to the darkness, its registration number was obscured, but it was eventually located in Khadda Colony, where it was parked. The driver was detained and questioned.

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His interrogation led police to the other three accused. All four were taken into custody. Two knives that were allegedly used in the murder were found by the police, along with the accused's blood-stained clothing from the crime. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway.