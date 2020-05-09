Minority communities equally contributing towards fighting COVID-19 in India: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said here that more than 1,500 Health Care Assistants, who have been trained under skill development programme of Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in treatment and well-being of patients affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Naqvi said here that 50% of these Health Care Assistants include girls who are helping in the treatment of the virus-affected patients in various hospitals and health care centres across the country. This year, more than 2,000 other Health Care Assistants will be trained by the Minority Affairs Ministry as it is providing one-year training to Health Care Assistants through various health organisations and reputed hospitals of the country.

Naqvi said that different waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore in the Prime Minister and Chief Minister's relief funds for the COVID-19 pandemic with the support of various religious, social and educational organisations. Besides, these waqf boards are also distributing food and other essential commodities among the needy.

The minister further said that as many as 16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19 affected people. Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs.

Naqvi informed that Aligarh Muslim University has contributed Rs 1.40 crore in “PM-CARES” fund. AMU Medical College has also arranged around 100 beds for treatment of the coronavirus-affected patients. AMU has also arranged COVID-19 tests, more than 9,000 tests have been done till now.

It was said that quarantine and isolation facilities were arranged at Khwaja Model School and Kayad Vishramsthali at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for COVID-19 patients. More than 4500 Jayarin belonging to all religions from across the country were provided food, accommodation and health facilities during the lockdown. These facilities were arranged by the Dargah Committee, Dargah Khadims and the Sajjada-nashin. The Dargah Committee and its other associated organisations provided facilities worth about Rs 1 crore which also included arrangements to send the people back to their states.

The Minority Affairs Minister said that face masks have been prepared on a large scale under the 'Seekho Aur Kamao' skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, these masks are being distributed among the needy. The ministry will launch “JaanBhi, Jahan Bhi” awareness campaign to make the people aware of social distancing and other guidelines for safety from the coronavirus.

Naqvi said that all sections of the society are working together, committed to defeating the challenge of the coronavirus disease pandemic outbreak in the country.