Minor South Delhi girl abducted in auto-rickshaw, gangraped by several men for days

New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl was abducted from outside her South Delhi home in an auto-rickshaw and was gangraped by at least four people, including a minor, the police said. The survivor was rescued from outside Saket Metro station on Wednesday. The three accused -- Mohit (20), Aakash (19), Shahrukh (20)-- have been arrested and the juvenile has been detained.

The police said the survivor left her house at around 5 pm on April 24 to buy vegetables. Her parents initially thought the girl would be at her friend's or relatives' places. They registered a kidnapping case on April 26. Based on a tip-off, a boy was apprehended. He gave the information on the other three, who were arrested.

A local woman had informed the police about the victim after seeing posters about her missing. She was rescued from near Saket Metro station. She was under the influence of narcotics or drugs.

The police said medical examination has confirmed rape.

The police said the accused told them that the accused, Shahrukh, had picked her up in an autorickshaw as she wanted to go to a market to buy vegetables. Instead of dropping her, he called Akash and the juvenile and took her to Okhla, where they forced her to drink a spiked cold drink and abused. They then brought her at JJ Camp, where one more boy, named Salman Chessy, joined the four and raped her.

Next morning, Salman Chessy along with four boys took her to Kosi Kalan, Mathura where they kept her for a day, and the next day, they brought her back to Delhi and dropped her in the Tigri area, the police said.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of other accused involved in the sordid crime.

With inputs from PTI