Punjab shocker: Minor girl raped by cousin in Hoshiarpur when parents were out of town

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin at Hoshiarpur

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin at Hoshiarpur, Punjab when her parents were visiting her grandparent’s house in Rajasthan on May 30 and 31.

According to police, the victim’s cousin called her up on the roof at night while she was sleeping and when she went up, the cousin raped her.

The local police have registered a case of rape under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged at the Model Town police station.

As per the Hoshiarpur police, the victim is originally from Rajasthan but currently residing here.

Read: Hyderabad minor allegedly raped in Mercedes after party; politician's son's name crops up in probe