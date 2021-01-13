Minor girl gang-raped, burnt alive in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, FIR registered

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive at her residence in Muzaffarpur on January 11, police said on Wednesday.

The rape victim died this morning in a hospital where she was undergoing treatment. The girl`s father has accused four persons and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar Sharma said, "A minor girl was brutally gang-raped and burnt alive by four men. The girl`s father has accused four people and an FIR has been registered."

"We have initiated the investigation and our priority is in arresting the culprits," he added.