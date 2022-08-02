Rajasthan: Minor girl beheads 9-year-old niece with sword later attacks father, elder brother

Representational Image

In a heart-wrenching incident in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Monday, a 15-year-old girl allegedly beheaded her nine-year-old cousin with a sword.

According to police, the attack happened early Monday morning when the 15-year-old girl and her family were performing Dasha Mata puja inside a room at their home.

Suddenly, she went berserk and pulled out a sword kept in the room and started moving violently, Chitari police station SHO Govind Singh said.

"Since her parents were in risk of being hurt they left quickly. The girl then entered another room, wielding the heavy blade, and beheaded nine-year-old Varsha, who was related to her" Singh said.

The 15-year-old carrying a bare sword in her hands, told the people that she will kill everyone. After saying this, she started running in the courtyard of the house with the sword. When Shankar the girl's father and his elder brother Suresh tried to catch her, she attacked both of them with the sword. Both of them suffered minor injuries.

Sagwara Circle Officer Narpat Singh said the minor is a Class 10 student and stays at a hostel. She had come home for a few days.

"Her relatives reported an abrupt change in her behavior. She was acting strangely, and it appears that she requires medical attention. "She hadn't eaten anything for two days because of the puja," he said.

SHO Singh said a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence and the body has been sent for a postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.