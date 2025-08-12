Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'

Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive
INDIA
In a lengthy statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas cited a NITI Aayog study and said E20 petrol offers a range of key benefits. This comes days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated there was no merit in arguing that E20-blended fuel affected mileage of cars. Here's more.
The Indian government on Tuesday backed the usage of E20-blended petrol (petrol mixed with 20% ethanol) after claims that the practice reduces the mileage of vehicles. In a detailed statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas cited a NITI Aayog study and said that E20 petrol offers a range of key benefits. This comes days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated there was no merit in arguing that E20-blended fuel affected mileage of cars.
In its statement, the petroleum ministry said that E20 petrol provides better acceleration and enhanced ride quality. It also benefits the farmers of the country by raising their income, and results in roughly 30 percent lower carbon emissions compared to E10 fuel. The ministry also dismissed claims against E20 petrol as "misplaced," adding that vehicle mileage is influenced by a range of factors beyond fuel type.
The ministry further termed the claims as "baseless" and said, "This fear mongering is totally baseless and has been clarified by an insurance company whose tweet screenshot was deliberately misinterpreted to create fear and confusion." The ministry also clarified on apprehensions that India will now move beyond the 20% ethanol limit very swiftly. "Any move beyond E-20 requires careful calibration, for which extensive consultation are underway," it said.