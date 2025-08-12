Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive

Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'

Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...

Maneka Gandhi slams SC order on stray dogs, calls it 'impractical, financially unviable'

Amid ODI retirement rumours, Rohit Sharma hits gym with former India coach in Mumbai | See pic

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok calls Donald Trump 'most notorious criminal,' here's why

This Bollywood actress once worked with Donald Trump, refused to call him ‘boss’, now reveals...

India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive

Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success | Exclusive

Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'

Centre's BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces car mileage

Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...

Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat hi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeIndia

INDIA

Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'

In a lengthy statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas cited a NITI Aayog study and said E20 petrol offers a range of key benefits. This comes days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated there was no merit in arguing that E20-blended fuel affected mileage of cars. Here's more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 10:10 PM IST

Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'
The ministry dismissed claims against E20 petrol as "misplaced," adding vehicle mileage is influenced by a range of factors.

TRENDING NOW

The Indian government on Tuesday backed the usage of E20-blended petrol (petrol mixed with 20% ethanol) after claims that the practice reduces the mileage of vehicles. In a detailed statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas cited a NITI Aayog study and said that E20 petrol offers a range of key benefits. This comes days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated there was no merit in arguing that E20-blended fuel affected mileage of cars.

In its statement, the petroleum ministry said that E20 petrol provides better acceleration and enhanced ride quality. It also benefits the farmers of the country by raising their income, and results in roughly 30 percent lower carbon emissions compared to E10 fuel. The ministry also dismissed claims against E20 petrol as "misplaced," adding that vehicle mileage is influenced by a range of factors beyond fuel type.

The ministry further termed the claims as "baseless" and said, "This fear mongering is totally baseless and has been clarified by an insurance company whose tweet screenshot was deliberately misinterpreted to create fear and confusion." The ministry also clarified on apprehensions that India will now move beyond the 20% ethanol limit very swiftly. "Any move beyond E-20 requires careful calibration, for which extensive consultation are underway," it said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dubai's Wealthiest Indian: From the streets of Ghatkopar to the glamorous world of UAE, meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers and rakhi
Meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due...
'Play only if...': Sourav Ganguly’s BIG statement fuels Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ODI retirement speculation
Sourav Ganguly’s BIG statement fuels Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ODI retirement
Not MS Dhoni, former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin names THIS player as 'No 1 wicketkeeper in the world', his name is...
Mohammed Azharuddin names THIS player as 'No 1 wicketkeeper in the world'
Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch
Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; int
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE