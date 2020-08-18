Ministry of Human Resource Development, MHRD, officially renamed as 'Ministry of Education'

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been officially renamed as the Ministry of Education after President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday gave his approval to the change. On this day, a gazette notification was published, announcing that President Kovind had given his assent to change the name of the HRD ministry to the Ministry of Education.

The notification added that the heading Ministry of Human Resources Development stands substituted to the Ministry of Education.

Notably, the change in name of the ministry was made as part of the recommendations of the new draft National Education Policy (NEP), which was cleared during a meeting of the Union Cabinet in July. It was said that a formal announcement in this regard will be made later.

The Union Cabinet had approved the new education policy which will replace the existing National Policy on Education. The NEP was first formulated in 1986 and was earlier modified, the last time to have been done so, in 1992.

2019's draft National Education Plan had proposed some changes to the existing system of education.

In 1985, the Ministry of Education was renamed as the HRD ministry when Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister. The NEP was introduced in 1986 and was last amended in 1992.

P V Narasimha Rao was appointed the first HRD minister by PM Rajiv Gandhi.

A panel constituted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had first proposed that the Centre should change the name of HRD Ministry again to the Ministry of Education. The panel was tasked with working on the new NEP and was led by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan.

In 2018, the idea to change the name of HRD Ministry was also proposed by Ram Bahadur Rai, chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and also chairman of the joint organising committee of the Conference on Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence.