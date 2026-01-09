MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'

Late last year, the US hit India with a massive 50 percent tariff, saying part of it was for New Delhi's continued energy business with Russia. In a statement issued on Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected the "reported remarks" of the US official.

India has dismissed claims made by United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that a trade deal between New Delhi and Washington did not materialise because Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not call" US President Donald Trump. Late last year, the US hit India with a massive 50 percent tariff, saying part of it was for New Delhi's continued energy business with Russia. In a statement issued on Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the "reported remarks" of the US official were inaccurate.

What did the MEA say?

In a press briefing on Friday (January 9), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen the remarks. India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement as far back as February 13 last year. Since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement." He added: "On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate." Jaiswal further stated that India remained committed to pursuing a mutually-beneficially trade agreement with the US.

What had Lutnick said?

In a podcast on Thursday, Lutnick said he had asked for PM Modi to dial Trump to finalise the trade deal. He added that India was "uncomfortable" doing so and hence the Indian leader "did not call." The US official said: "We did Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and we announced a whole bunch of deals. So we did these whole bunch of deals…because we negotiated them and assumed India was going to be done before them, I have negotiated them at a higher rate."