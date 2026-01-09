'Never held a bat, this is not IPL': Ex-BCB secretary launches scathing attack on ICC chairman Jay Shah over T20 World Cup row
BIG relief to Venezuela: Trump cancels second wave of attacks after cooperation with Delcy Rodriguez
Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio considers 2.5% public offering in...
Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...
Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...
MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'
India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase
Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...
Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria, bars direct contact as family rift deepens
BIG embarrassment for Pakistan: Top Israeli diplomat rejects Pak Army's role in Gaza Strip
INDIA
Late last year, the US hit India with a massive 50 percent tariff, saying part of it was for New Delhi's continued energy business with Russia. In a statement issued on Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected the "reported remarks" of the US official.
India has dismissed claims made by United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that a trade deal between New Delhi and Washington did not materialise because Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not call" US President Donald Trump. Late last year, the US hit India with a massive 50 percent tariff, saying part of it was for New Delhi's continued energy business with Russia. In a statement issued on Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the "reported remarks" of the US official were inaccurate.
In a press briefing on Friday (January 9), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen the remarks. India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement as far back as February 13 last year. Since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement." He added: "On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate." Jaiswal further stated that India remained committed to pursuing a mutually-beneficially trade agreement with the US.
In a podcast on Thursday, Lutnick said he had asked for PM Modi to dial Trump to finalise the trade deal. He added that India was "uncomfortable" doing so and hence the Indian leader "did not call." The US official said: "We did Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and we announced a whole bunch of deals. So we did these whole bunch of deals…because we negotiated them and assumed India was going to be done before them, I have negotiated them at a higher rate."