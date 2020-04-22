Ministry of Civil Aviation official tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Ministry Of Civil Aviation (MOCA) tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that the employee attended office on April 15, adding that all colleagues who came in contact with him were asked to go in self-isolation.

An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 22, 2020

Moreover, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan has been sealed. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has been asked to sanitise the entire wing.

The Aviation Ministry further informed that the Delhi government is taking 'appropriate steps a per laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling.'

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wished the official a speedy recovery, adding that all possible 'medical help' has been given to him.

"We stand by our colleague at the Ministry of Civil Aviation who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery," Puri said.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India neared the 20,000-mark on Wednesday while the death toll had crossed 600 last. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the COVID-19 case tally in the country, as of 9 AM on Wednesday, stands at 19,984 -- which includes 15,474 active cases, 3,870 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 640 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, India has reported as many as 1,383 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.