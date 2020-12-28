MoS Health Ashwini Choubey tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Choubey said in a tweet that he got himself tested after he began to show symptoms and urged those who came in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

"I got a test done after showing symptoms of coronavirus, and it came back positive. My health is fine, and I’m following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request anybody who has come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done.”

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने आज टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूं। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आए हैं, कृपया खुद को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जांच करवा लें — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) December 28, 2020

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

"On the advice of doctors, COVID-19 positive Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun," Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

It is being said that he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to fever and mild infection in the lungs.

Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He went into home isolation after he tested positive for the virus.