Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Mini Vande Bharat Express likely to be launched soon, says report; check routes, travel time and more

Also, the Indian Railways is planning to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Mini Vande Bharat Express likely to be launched soon, says report; check routes, travel time and more
Mini Vande Bharat Express likely to be launched soon, says report; check routes, travel time and more (file photo)

Vande Bharat train: Indian Railways is likely to launch a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express train which will have 8 coaches. The mini Vande Bharat is expected to launch by March or April 2023 on a pilot basis. The design for the train is in its final stage, ET Now Swadesh reported. However, there is no official announcement from Railways yet.

The report suggested that the mini Vande Bharat Express will have a 4-5 hour run and cover shorter distances in 2-tier cities like Amritsar-Jammu, Kanpur-Jhansi, Jalandhar-Ludhiana, Coimbatore-Madurai, and Nagpur-Pune.

Currently, there are eight Vande Bharat trains running in the country on various routes, including Nagpur-Bilaspur, Delhi-Varanasi, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, and Chennai-Mysuru.

Sleeper Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways also plans to introduce a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Train. This version will be designed to travel at a speed of 220 km per hour, officials told PTI. However, these aluminium-made sleeper version trains will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks.

The chair car Vande Bharat Express trains will be replaced by Shatabdi Express in a phased manner, while the sleeper version is going to be an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains, they said.

READ | Republic Day 2023 Delhi metro timings: Know which stations are closed, parking details and more

Vande Bharat train

The Indian Railways plans to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of this year and 400 over the next three years. The Vande Bharat Express is designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Perambur in Chennai under the flagship Make-in-India initiative.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.