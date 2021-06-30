Milk to get expensive as Amul hikes price by Rs 2 per litre

The general public is already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and rising prices of petrol and diesel. However, there is another blow of inflation to the middle-class people as they will have to pay more for milk. Indian dairy cooperative society Amul has decided to hike the prices of milk.

The side effect of rising prices of petrol and diesel has started showing on everyday things. Amul has hiked the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The new prices will be applicable from Thursday i.e. July 1, 2021, in all the states of the country. Milk prices have increased across the country including Delhi and NCR. Prices of Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, Amul Taza, Amul Tea Special, Amul Slim and Trim all have gone up by up to Rs 2 per litre.

The milk prices have been hiked by Amul after one and a half years. With this new hike, the price of Amul Gold has gone up to Rs 58 per litre. Apart from this, the price of Amul Shakti, Amul Taza, Amul Tea Special, Amul Slim and Trim milk has also been increased by Rs 2 per litre.

Apart from Amul, there are several companies in the private sector like Nestle, Namaste India, Patanjali, Ananda in the country, which sell milk and products made from it. After the hike by Amul, these companies can also follow the suit and increase the price.