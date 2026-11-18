A LocalCircles survey found that rising prices of food and other essentials are forcing families to spend more, reduce purchases, switch to cheaper products and, in some cases, dip into savings or borrow money.

A nationwide LocalCircles survey found that 98% of respondents were spending more on essential commodities than they were a year ago. (Image credit:Twitter)

Rising prices are forcing Indian households to rethink their monthly budgets, with many families cutting back on shopping, eating out and even the quantity of essential goods they buy.

A nationwide LocalCircles survey found that 98% of respondents were spending more on essential commodities than they were a year ago. Nearly 92% reported an increase of at least 10%, while 79% said their monthly spending had risen by 15% or more.

The survey covered 74,311 respondents across 326 districts and was conducted between September 18 and November 10. It also recorded 1.34 lakh responses across its questions.

The pressure comes as wholesale inflation climbed to 12.3% in October, remaining in double digits for the second consecutive month. Retail inflation also rose to 6.09%, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6%. Food inflation was even higher, at 8.94%.

With prices rising at both the wholesale and retail levels, households could face further pressure in the months ahead.

Cooking oil, vegetables and cereals among biggest concerns

The survey found that the rise in household spending is spread across several categories of everyday goods.

In a question about the increase in monthly expenditure on essentials, 61% of respondents said their spending had gone up by more than 20% compared with a year ago. Another 18% reported an increase of 15-20%, while 13% said their expenditure had risen by 10-15%.

Consumers were also asked which household essentials had become significantly more expensive over the past year. This question received 21,637 responses, with participants allowed to select multiple options.

Ghee, butter and edible oils topped the list, with 75% of respondents identifying them as costlier. Fresh vegetables followed at 73%, while 71% pointed to higher prices of rice, wheat and other cereals.

Milk and dairy products, including curd and paneer, and fresh fruits were each mentioned by 65% of respondents. Pulses and dals were identified by 62%.

The increase across several food categories leaves families with fewer options to manage their grocery bills. When cooking oil, cereals, vegetables, dairy products and pulses all become more expensive, switching from one essential to another may offer little relief.

Many families are buying less or choosing cheaper products

The impact of rising prices is also visible in the way people are changing their consumption habits. In another survey question, which received 20,384 responses, participants were asked how inflation had affected their household spending. Multiple answers were allowed.

Around 74% said they were cutting expenditure on non-essential activities such as eating out, shopping and entertainment. Half reported buying smaller quantities of essential commodities. The findings also point to changes in food consumption. About 39% said they were consuming less milk, dairy products or other nutritious foods. An equal share reported buying fewer fruits and vegetables.

Another 39% said they were using savings or borrowing money to meet household expenses. Meanwhile, 37% had switched to cheaper brands or lower-priced alternatives.

Only 8% said rising prices had not led to any significant change in their spending or consumption habits.

While reducing restaurant visits or postponing shopping can help families manage expenses, cutting down on dairy products, fruits and vegetables suggests that inflation is beginning to affect their regular food choices as well.

Why the rise in wholesale inflation matters

Wholesale inflation measures changes in the prices of goods before they reach consumers. When these costs remain high, manufacturers, distributors and retailers may eventually increase the prices they charge customers.

The latest figures show that fuel and energy costs have played a major role in the rise. Inflation in the overall fuel and power category increased to nearly 33% in October, compared with around 26% in September.

Crude petroleum and natural gas saw an even sharper increase. Wholesale inflation in this segment reached 70.8% in October, up from 57.3% in September. Prices in the category had contracted by 7.2% a year earlier, meaning the low base also contributed to the sharp year-on-year rise.

The increase was not limited to fuel and food. Manufactured products recorded inflation of 9.5% in October.

Textiles, tobacco products, chemicals, rubber goods, metals and electrical equipment were among the manufacturing segments that saw elevated price increases.

Higher production costs can eventually lead companies to raise the prices of their products. However, the extent to which these costs are passed on to consumers depends on demand, competition and whether businesses can absorb some of the increase.

Companies may find it harder to absorb higher costs

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, told Business Standard that companies had so far passed on only a limited part of the increase in input costs to consumers.

"Companies have passed on only a limited part of the input cost increase to consumers, keeping in mind the overall inflation environment," he said.

He expects businesses to find it increasingly difficult to absorb higher production costs indefinitely.

If companies begin raising selling prices, the impact could gradually become visible in the core component of retail inflation over the coming months. The timing and scale of any increase will depend on how businesses respond to the higher costs.

Household budgets could face further pressure

The survey findings show that inflation is affecting more than discretionary spending. Families are reporting higher grocery bills, buying smaller quantities and reducing their consumption of some food items. Some are also relying on savings or borrowing to manage their monthly expenses.

Wholesale prices have not necessarily translated into an equal increase in retail prices yet. However, if higher production and input costs continue to pass through to consumers, household budgets could face another round of pressure.

With both wholesale and retail inflation remaining elevated, attention is now turning to the Reserve Bank of India's next monetary policy meeting in December.