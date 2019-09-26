Milind Deora lauds PM Modi's appreciation for his late father's commitment to strong Indo-US ties

Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging his late father Murli Deora's commitment to strengthen ties between India-US.

"During a meet yesterday, I was asked about Narendra Modi ji's gracious acknowledgement of my father's diplomatic efforts and the controversy thereafter. My reply - politicians who fail to put national interest before party interest do a great disservice to India!" Deora tweeted, attaching a short video clip.

During an @iimunofficial meet yesterday, I was asked about @narendramodi ji’s gracious acknowledgement of my father’s diplomatic efforts & the controversy thereafter. My reply - politicians who fail to put national interest before party interest do a great disservice to India! pic.twitter.com/vpzXCLcQAN — Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) September 26, 2019

The Congress leader said there is a practice of not recognising and appreciating contributions of leaders belonging to rival parties but 'that is not at all how I function and the kind of politics I believe in,' he said in the video.

Deora said he was "proud" that he was elected to the Parliament at a time when stalwarts like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Somnath Chatterjee and Manmohan Singh were the Prime Ministers.

Deora had earlier praised Modi's speech at mega 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on Sunday, calling it "momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. President Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans' contributions make us proud," Deora tweeted.

.@PMOIndia’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties.@realDonaldTrump’s hospitality & recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud — Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) September 22, 2019

Modi also returned the favour by calling his father Milind Deora his "friend". "My friend, late Murli Deora would have been really glad to see the strengthening ties between the two nations," Modi had said on Twitter.

He further said: " Thank you Milind Deora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji's commitment to strong ties with the USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations."

Thank you @milinddeora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations. The warmth and hospitality of @POTUS was outstanding. https://t.co/eyP1D3xRJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

Milind Deora again took to the micro-blogging site to thank the Prime Minister for his support.

This comes as several Congress leaders have been accusing the Prime Minister of violating the Indian foreign policy by "interfering in the domestic elections of another country."