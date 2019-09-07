Milind Deora failed to perform, energise Congress cadre: Sanjay Nirupam

Headlines

7th pay commission: Central government employees anticipate 3% DA hike, totaling 45%, announcement expected this month

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Group B opener

Kajari Teej 2023: Here's what goes into a traditional sargi thali for this auspicious festival

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Benefits of eating plums

As Kushi releases, here are 5 must-watch romantic dramas of Vijay Deverakonda

Diabetes diet: 8 low-sugar fruits to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeIndia

India

Milind Deora failed to perform, energise Congress cadre: Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday said that the removal of Milind Deora from the post of Mumbai unit's party chief was an "appropriate decision" as he failed "to perform and energise the cadre".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 02:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday said that the removal of Milind Deora from the post of Mumbai unit's party chief was an "appropriate decision" as he failed "to perform and energise the cadre".

Nirupam's reaction comes a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appointed Eknath Gaikwad as acting president of the party's Mumbai unit.

He also advised the newly-appointed Gaikwad to everyone into confidence as the Maharashtra Assembly elections are inching closer.

"Removal of Milind Deora as MRCC President is an appropriate decision taken by @INCIndia because he was not able to perform and energise the cadre. Assembly elections are just 40 days away. Acting president must take everyone into confidence to give #SSBJP a respectable fight," Nirupam tweeted.

Gaikwad was appointed as working president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) after Deora had submitted his resignation followed by Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit the top post taking the moral responsibility for the party's abysmal show in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to Twitter, Deora said he is happy that his "pending" resignation has been accepted.
"I am happy that my pending resignation as President of Mumbai Congress has been accepted. I am grateful to Congress for having been given the opportunity to serve Mumbai. I wish Eknath Gaikwad ji my very best," he tweeted.

Deora was appointed as the MRCC chief weeks before voting of the 2019 general eletions. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani searching CEO for his Rs 150000 crore firm’s upcoming venture, check details

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement after INDIA alliance meeting ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Five easy and healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Zurich Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra bags second position with 85.71 m throw

Meet IAS Saumy Sharma, lawyer who lost hearing ability at 16, cracked UPSC with only 4 months of prep, her AIR is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE