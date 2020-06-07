Mild earthquake hits Delhi-NCR; epicentre at Rohtak

An earthquake measuring 1.3 on the Richter Scale hit close to the national capital at 11:55 am on Sunday (June 7).

According to the National Center for Seismology,the extremely mild earthquake had its epicentre at the depth of 5 kilometres at 23 km south of southeast of Rohtak district in Haryana.

Already two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 had occurred in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.

On June 3, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram on Wednesday.

It was the sixth earthquake in Delhi in a month. Dr Soumitra Mukherjee, Professor of Geology at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that there is no need to worry about it as these tremors occur every year but yes it is necessary to be vigilant.

According to the opinion of experts, there are small earthquake tremors in Delhi which are 3-4 standard on the Richter scale. However, the danger is when the earthquake magnitude is above 4 on the Richter scale, especially in those areas where the houses are not strongly built.

From April 12 to May 29 this year, ten earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi-NCR by National Centre for Seismology. During this period, four tremors in Uttarakhand and six in Himachal Pradesh were also recorded.

According to top geologists in the country, if Delhi-NCR experiences 10 low to moderate intensity tremors in a span of one and a half month, it indicates that a powerful earthquake could hit India's National Capital in near future.