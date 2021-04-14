Migrant workers spotted leaving Noida, administration refutes flee related to COVID-19

Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, India might witness another migrant exodus, this time starting with Noida. On Tuesday, scores of people, including women and children, were spotted leaving Noida for their hometowns on buses.

With various governments started implementing selective lockdowns and are talking of greater lockdowns, sections of labours have once again started getting anxious about the security of their livelihoods.

The migration has been taking place for the last few days. However, the Noida administration has played down the situation, attributing the return of the migrant workers to their personal choice and factors like impending panchayat polls.

But if eyewitnesses are to be believed, many of them leaving the city were uncertain about their future here amid a worsening COVID-19 situation. A senior official said that migrant workers have been leaving the city in small numbers in recent days in the apprehension of another lockdown, which could deal a blow to their livelihoods.

"Back at home at least they will have a certain future which they do not see here in cities and perhaps that triggers the panic. Here hospitals are also getting full and for them situation can only turn worse if they get infected with coronavirus," the official said.

Last year, India saw one of the biggest migrant exodus, when thousands of migrant workers walked hundreds of kilometres to reach their hometowns as the government had declared a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The informally employed labour seems almost as vulnerable to loss of livelihood as it was a year ago.