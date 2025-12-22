FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?

Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day

Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film', lauds Aditya Dhar, comments on Ranveer Singh: 'Underplayed, yet...'

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi, redefine couple goals in perfectly paired ensembles

Barmer collector Tina Dabi's social media fame backfires as students call her..., here's what happened next

What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Check details

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress look for 36th birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeIndia

INDIA

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

The incident occurred on December 17 in the Attapallam area under Valayar police station limits, where local residents detained him on suspicion of theft and questioned his identity.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A young migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, Ramnarayan Baghel, 31, travelled to Kerala seeking employment, but his search ended in a brutal tragedy. He was beaten to death by a mob in Palakkad district after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi national. The incident occurred on December 17 in the Attapallam area under Valayar police station limits, where local residents detained him on suspicion of theft and questioned his identity.

What exactly happened?

According to the police, no stolen property was recovered from Ramnarayan, and the assault that followed was unwarranted. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the severity of the violence. The post-mortem report revealed more than 80 injury marks on Ramnarayan's body, including severe head injuries, multiple wounds, and excessive bleeding, which ultimately led to his death. Blood was seen oozing from his chest during the assault.

The 31-second-long viral video of the assault showed Ramnarayan being repeatedly addressed as a "Bangladeshi" by the local residents. When asked about his language and village, Ramnarayan struggled to respond, and the mob continued to chant "You are Bangladeshi," beating him mercilessly. The mob's xenophobic taunts and brutal assault on Ramnarayan were captured on video, sparking widespread outrage.

Police arrest 5 accused

The Kerala Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested five accused, Murli, Prasad, Anu, Bipin, and Anandan, all residents of Attapallam village. Ramnarayan's family is devastated by the loss, and his cousin, Shashikant Baghel, appealed to the government to help the family.

"He went to Kerala only to earn a living, but he was beaten to death after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi. He was a poor man," Shashikant said. "I appeal to the government to help his family. He has very young children, and there is no one to support them. The government should provide some support so that they can survive and have food to eat."

Government response

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma condemned the killing, saying, "What happened is tragic. We have discussed the matter, and the Chhattisgarh government is trying to provide assistance to the family at every level."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Check details
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress look for 36th birthday
Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?
Aravalli at crossroads: What does SC ruling mean for mining, water security?
Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country
Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads i
Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day
Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay to bring third instalment on this special day
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement