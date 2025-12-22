Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

The incident occurred on December 17 in the Attapallam area under Valayar police station limits, where local residents detained him on suspicion of theft and questioned his identity.

A young migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, Ramnarayan Baghel, 31, travelled to Kerala seeking employment, but his search ended in a brutal tragedy. He was beaten to death by a mob in Palakkad district after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi national. The incident occurred on December 17 in the Attapallam area under Valayar police station limits, where local residents detained him on suspicion of theft and questioned his identity.

What exactly happened?

According to the police, no stolen property was recovered from Ramnarayan, and the assault that followed was unwarranted. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the severity of the violence. The post-mortem report revealed more than 80 injury marks on Ramnarayan's body, including severe head injuries, multiple wounds, and excessive bleeding, which ultimately led to his death. Blood was seen oozing from his chest during the assault.

The 31-second-long viral video of the assault showed Ramnarayan being repeatedly addressed as a "Bangladeshi" by the local residents. When asked about his language and village, Ramnarayan struggled to respond, and the mob continued to chant "You are Bangladeshi," beating him mercilessly. The mob's xenophobic taunts and brutal assault on Ramnarayan were captured on video, sparking widespread outrage.

Police arrest 5 accused

The Kerala Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested five accused, Murli, Prasad, Anu, Bipin, and Anandan, all residents of Attapallam village. Ramnarayan's family is devastated by the loss, and his cousin, Shashikant Baghel, appealed to the government to help the family.

"He went to Kerala only to earn a living, but he was beaten to death after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi. He was a poor man," Shashikant said. "I appeal to the government to help his family. He has very young children, and there is no one to support them. The government should provide some support so that they can survive and have food to eat."

Government response

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma condemned the killing, saying, "What happened is tragic. We have discussed the matter, and the Chhattisgarh government is trying to provide assistance to the family at every level."