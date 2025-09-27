MiG-21 Retirement: Will these 28 jets find a new home in Museums or scrapyards? Here's all you need to know

With over 874 aircraft acquired, the MiG-21 proved its mettle in numerous battles, including the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the Kargil conflict in 1999, and the Balakoot airstrikes in 2019. Its impressive combat record and versatility earned it a revered place in the hearts of Indian pilots a

The Indian Air Force bid a final farewell to its legendary MiG-21 fighter jets on September 26, 2025, with a grand ceremony at Chandigarh Air Force Station. This momentous occasion marked the end of an era, as the MiG-21, affectionately known as the "Flying Coffin" or "Saviour in the Skies," concluded its illustrious 62-year service.

A legacy of bravery and excellence

Inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963, the MiG-21 played a pivotal role in shaping the country's military aviation history. With over 874 aircraft acquired, the MiG-21 proved its mettle in numerous battles, including the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the Kargil conflict in 1999, and the Balakoot airstrikes in 2019. Its impressive combat record and versatility earned it a revered place in the hearts of Indian pilots and aviation enthusiasts.

MiG-21 Retirement Ceremony

The farewell ceremony, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and other dignitaries, was a testament to the aircraft's significance. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh personally flew the MiG-21 for the last time, marking a poignant moment in the history of the Indian Air Force. The ceremony featured a spectacular flypast, water cannon salute, and a simulated dogfight, showcasing the aircraft's capabilities.

What will happen to MiG-21 after retirement?

After retirement, the MiG-21 aircraft will be preserved and displayed in museums, educational institutions, and training centers. The aircraft's parts will be inspected, and usable components will be salvaged, while the rest will be scrapped. Some retired parts may be offered to engineering colleges for training purposes or displayed in army museums and war memorials. Civilian entities can also request the aircraft's framework for display, subject to certain conditions and regulations.

The future of Indian military aviation

The retirement of the MiG-21 marks a significant shift in the Indian Air Force's fleet composition. The aircraft will be replaced by the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, which will assume the frontline role. The Tejas represents a new generation of fighter jets, with advanced capabilities and technologies. The Indian Air Force is working towards modernizing its fleet, with plans to induct more advanced aircraft in the coming years.

What will happen to MiG-21 fighter pilots?

As the MiG-21 retires, its pilots will move on to new roles. While pilots typically don't choose their stream, the retirement of the MiG-21 provides an opportunity for them to transition to other aircraft or roles. They may undergo training to fly other fighter jets or take on roles in logistics, administration, or test piloting. The experience and skills gained from flying the MiG-21 will undoubtedly serve them well in their future endeavors.