MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?

The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 07:48 PM IST

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter aircraft took its final bow in Chandigarh on Friday after six decades of service. The MiG-21 fighter jets used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time. After its first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to boost its overall combat prowess. The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets.

What will happen to these retired jets? 

They won't be thrown into junkyards. Instead, they will find new life in museums, educational institutions, and training centers, reports suggest. Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 has served for nearly six decades and has been a cornerstone of India's air power.

MiG-21 aircraft in 1971

The MiG-21 aircraft saw extensive action in multiple operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan, where it proved its combat effectiveness. Over the decades, it has trained generations of fighter pilots, many of whom recall it as both challenging and rewarding to master. The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence. "MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties," the minister said.

READ | Why did share market fall today? Check key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty decline here

