Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…
After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025
MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?
Six workers killed, 5 injured as structure collapses at Raipur Steel Plant, more feared trapped
India issues BIG statement on Turkey raising Kashmir issue at UNGA, rebukes Erdogan for...
Bill Gates' Microsoft halts service access to Israeli military, here's why
This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...; its price will amaze you!
Why did share market fall today? Check key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty decline here
Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...
Why has Microsoft terminated Israeli spy agency's access to its cloud, AI technology? Investigative report makes SHOCKING revelation
INDIA
The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets.
The Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter aircraft took its final bow in Chandigarh on Friday after six decades of service. The MiG-21 fighter jets used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time. After its first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to boost its overall combat prowess. The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets.
They won't be thrown into junkyards. Instead, they will find new life in museums, educational institutions, and training centers, reports suggest. Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 has served for nearly six decades and has been a cornerstone of India's air power.
The MiG-21 aircraft saw extensive action in multiple operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan, where it proved its combat effectiveness. Over the decades, it has trained generations of fighter pilots, many of whom recall it as both challenging and rewarding to master. The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as 2019 Balakot airstrikes.
Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence. "MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties," the minister said.
READ | Why did share market fall today? Check key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty decline here