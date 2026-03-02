Middle East conflict: India shares emergency contact details for Indians stranded in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, more

As many Indians have been pleading for help amid the Middle East conflict triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs has released emergency helpline numbers and email IDs for Indian nationals currently living in the conflict-hit countries of the region.

As many Indians have been pleading for help amid the Middle East conflict triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs has released emergency helpline numbers and email IDs for Indian nationals currently living in the conflict-hit countries of the region, which are, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Iraq.

The government has issued these emergency helpline numbers so that Indian nationals can access them in times of medical emergencies, security assistance, evacuation support, and crisis-related queries. The emergency helpline numbers and email IDs have been mentioned below for each country.

Iran’s retaliation in Middle East: Emergency contact numbers

Ramallah (Palestine)

Phone: +970592916418

Email: repoffice@mea.gov.in / cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in



Doha (Qatar)

Phone: 00974-55647502

Email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in



Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)

Phone: 00-966-11-4884697

WhatsApp: 00-966-542126748

Toll Free: 800 247 1234

Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in



Tel Aviv (Israel)

Phone: +972-54-7520711 / +972-54-2428378

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in



Tehran (Iran)

Phone: +989128109115 / +989128109109 / +989128109102 / +989932179359



Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)

Toll Free: 800-46342

WhatsApp: +971543090571

Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in / ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in



Kuwait

Phone: +96565501946

Email: community.kuwait@mea.gov.in

Bahrain

Phone: 00973-39418071



Muscat (Oman)

Toll Free: 80071234

WhatsApp: +96898282270

Email: cw.muscat@mea.gov.in / cons.muscat@mea.gov.in



Jordan

Phone: 00962-770 422 276



Baghdad (Iraq)

Phone: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Website: https://www.eoibaghdad.gov.in⁠

Email: cons.baghdad@mea.gov.in / cons1.baghdad@mea.gov.in / pol.baghdad@mea.gov.in

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stated that the Centre is taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals caught in the middle of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Kiren Rijiju, while speaking to the media, said, “The government works promptly under the leadership of PM Modi to rescue in such situations. The previous governments did not offer such comprehensive aid, which is now managed by the Ministry of External Affairs through its missions in various countries.”

The war in the Middle East started when the US in alliance with Israeli forces launched massive air and missile strikes across Iranian territory on February 28, Saturday. A day later, Iran responded with a series of missile and drone attacks against US bases and Israeli targets across the Gulf region, sparking fears of a broader regional conflagration.