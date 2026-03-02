FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How may US-Iran War impact your pocket? How much may prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas increase? How may it hit Indian economy?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, set to play pivotal role central to film's 'immersive universe'

Sanju Samson's hilarious 'rulayega kya pagle?' moment with Suryakumar Yadav goes viral | WATCH viral video

Middle East conflict: India shares emergency contact details for Indians stranded in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, more

Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi kick off Bhooth Bangla promotions with sky-high entry at Nashik college - Watch viral video

Indian mariner killed as oil tanker hit by drone boat in Gulf of Oman amid US-Iran conflict

Iran attacks Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura facility, world's largest oil refinery suspends operation; WATCH

Mohammad Amir gets brutally trolled after Team India secure semi-final berth in T20 World Cup 2026

Iran's huge claim 'Benjamin Netanyahu's fate unclear' as Tehran's missiles targets Israel PM

CM Rekha Gupta's big push for Delhi women: Free bus travel, LPG cylinders, and more; here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How may US-Iran War impact your pocket? How much may prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas increase? How may it hit Indian economy?

US-Iran War may impact your pocket? How may prices of diesel, petrol, LPG go?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, set to play pivotal role central to film's 'immersive universe'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2

Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi kick off Bhooth Bangla promotions with sky-high entry at Nashik college - Watch viral video

Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi kick off Bhooth Bangla promotions - Watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor: Indian celebs with luxurious homes in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor

Hofit Golan, Laura Anderson, Vicky Pattison: Foreign celebrities and influencers stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel attack on Iran

Foreign celebrities and influencers stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel attack on Iran

Ajith Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Vishnu Manchu: Indian celebrities stranded in Middle East amid US-Israel-Iran war

Indian celebrities stranded in Middle East amid US-Israel-Iran war

HomeIndia

INDIA

Middle East conflict: India shares emergency contact details for Indians stranded in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, more

As many Indians have been pleading for help amid the Middle East conflict triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs has released emergency helpline numbers and email IDs for Indian nationals currently living in the conflict-hit countries of the region.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Middle East conflict: India shares emergency contact details for Indians stranded in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, more
India shares emergency contact details for Indians stranded in Middle East
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    As many Indians have been pleading for help amid the Middle East conflict triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs has released emergency helpline numbers and email IDs for Indian nationals currently living in the conflict-hit countries of the region, which are, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. 

    The government has issued these emergency helpline numbers so that Indian nationals can access them in times of medical emergencies, security assistance, evacuation support, and crisis-related queries. The emergency helpline numbers and email IDs have been mentioned below for each country.  

    Iran’s retaliation in Middle East: Emergency contact numbers 

    Ramallah (Palestine) 

    Phone: +970592916418 

    Email: repoffice@mea.gov.in / cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in 


    Doha (Qatar) 

    Phone: 00974-55647502 

    Email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in 


    Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) 

    Phone: 00-966-11-4884697 

    WhatsApp: 00-966-542126748 

    Toll Free: 800 247 1234 

    Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in 


    Tel Aviv (Israel) 

    Phone: +972-54-7520711 / +972-54-2428378 

    Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in 
     

    Tehran (Iran) 

    Phone: +989128109115 / +989128109109 / +989128109102 / +989932179359 


    Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) 

    Toll Free: 800-46342 

    WhatsApp: +971543090571 

    Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in / ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in 


    Kuwait 

    Phone: +96565501946 

    Email: community.kuwait@mea.gov.in 

    Bahrain 

    Phone: 00973-39418071 


    Muscat (Oman) 

    Toll Free: 80071234 

    WhatsApp: +96898282270 

    Email: cw.muscat@mea.gov.in / cons.muscat@mea.gov.in 


    Jordan 

    Phone: 00962-770 422 276 


    Baghdad (Iraq) 

    Phone: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899 

    Website: https://www.eoibaghdad.gov.in⁠ 

    Email: cons.baghdad@mea.gov.in / cons1.baghdad@mea.gov.in / pol.baghdad@mea.gov.in 

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stated that the Centre is taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals caught in the middle of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Kiren Rijiju, while speaking to the media, said, “The government works promptly under the leadership of PM Modi to rescue in such situations. The previous governments did not offer such comprehensive aid, which is now managed by the Ministry of External Affairs through its missions in various countries.” 

    The war in the Middle East started when the US in alliance with Israeli forces launched massive air and missile strikes across Iranian territory on February 28, Saturday. A day later, Iran responded with a series of missile and drone attacks against US bases and Israeli targets across the Gulf region, sparking fears of a broader regional conflagration.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    How may US-Iran War impact your pocket? How much may prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas increase? How may it hit Indian economy?
    US-Iran War may impact your pocket? How may prices of diesel, petrol, LPG go?
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, set to play pivotal role central to film's 'immersive universe'
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2
    Sanju Samson's hilarious 'rulayega kya pagle?' moment with Suryakumar Yadav goes viral | WATCH viral video
    Sanju Samson's hilarious 'rulayega kya pagle?' moment with Suryakumar goes viral
    Middle East conflict: India shares emergency contact details for Indians stranded in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, more
    Middle East conflict: India shares emergency contact details for Indians
    Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi kick off Bhooth Bangla promotions with sky-high entry at Nashik college - Watch viral video
    Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi kick off Bhooth Bangla promotions - Watch
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor: Indian celebs with luxurious homes in Dubai
    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor
    Hofit Golan, Laura Anderson, Vicky Pattison: Foreign celebrities and influencers stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel attack on Iran
    Foreign celebrities and influencers stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel attack on Iran
    Ajith Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Vishnu Manchu: Indian celebrities stranded in Middle East amid US-Israel-Iran war
    Indian celebrities stranded in Middle East amid US-Israel-Iran war
    US F-15 'shot down' by Iran, Pilot captured? Here's all you need to know about US Airforce F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft
    US F-15 'shot down' by Iran, Pilot captured? All you need to know about F-15E
    Canada PM Mark Carney in Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani host cultural celebration at Antilia, see pics
    Canada PM Mark Carney in Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani host
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement